COURT HOUSE - All county municipalities, as of Oct. 14, expect to have trick-or-treating this year despite the ongoing pandemic.
Each municipality, except Cape May and Wildwood, approved hours for the activity. Cape May and Wildwood expect to approve hours at their upcoming governing body meetings.
The New Jersey Department of Health (https://bit.ly/2HcbbFi) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (https://bit.ly/3dGPUzL) issued guidance for trick-or-treating. Both share suggested precautions, such as trick-or-treating in small, family groups, and that those distributing candy should take precautions, including packaging candy in individual bags and washing hands frequently.
Both urge mask wearing, adding that masks used for costumes should not be used as substitutes for those made of cloth or that are disposable.
Click here for municipal trick-or-treat times.