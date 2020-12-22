Murphy Photo - USE THIS ONE.JPG

Gov. Phil Murphy

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy Dec. 21 signed Executive Order No. 211, postponing the upcoming February fire district elections, March special school elections, and all other special elections for filling vacancies to April 20, 2021.

“We will continue to hold elections to ensure that every citizen is able to have their voice heard in a safe matter during this unprecedented time,” stated Murphy. “Today’s executive order will allow our local election officials to conserve time and resources, while also providing sufficient time to properly prepare for the upcoming elections.”

A decision on how these elections will be held, whether all vote-by-mail, in-person, or through a hybrid of VBM and in-person, will be determined in the coming months.

