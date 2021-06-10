WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest has been matched with an Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) Climate Corps Fellow, who will provide expertise and support for evaluation, planning and implementation of projects that will help improve the energy performance of its facilities, as part of the Sustainable Jersey program.
“The Borough of Wildwood Crest is happy to partner with the Environmental Defense Fund on this worthwhile community program that we are confident will lead to increased efficiency in energy usage while also providing a reduction in energy costs,” stated Wildwood Crest Mayor Don Cabrera.
According to a release, this technical assistance program has been made possible through funding provided by South Jersey Gas.
“South Jersey Gas is proud to support the EDF Fellows program through Sustainable Jersey to work with three cities and two school districts in our service territory. We strive to empower our customers to become more aware of their energy use, and to implement strategic solutions that lead to energy efficiency and conservation,” stated Deborah M. Franco, vice president of Rates, Regulatory and Sustainability at SJI Utilities. “This program complements our expanding suite of efficiency and conservation efforts that are reducing emissions and working towards New Jersey clean energy future.”
Since the Climate Corps® program’s inception, in 2008, more than 1,100 graduate students have been placed in more than 520 leading organizations spanning the U.S. and China. Together, they have helped identify energy savings worth more than $1.6 billion, the equivalent of 2.2 million metric tons in carbon emissions.
Climate Corps® Director Scott Wood stated, “With public school districts and local municipalities often looking to do more with less and to meet their aggressive sustainability targets, Climate Corps has proven to be a valuable resource. Fellows are helping jumpstart and accelerate climate and energy projects that can cut costs and reduce carbon emissions. Every dollar saved on energy is a dollar that can be reinvested in the community and help the mission of these important institutions.”
The EDF fellows are set to begin work in June 2021. Sustainable Jersey provides guidance to the EDF fellows to help them advise participating schools and municipalities about resources specific to New Jersey, as well as initiatives that earn points toward the Sustainable Jersey certification program.
“Supporting municipalities and schools with technical expertise to do sustainable energy projects is an important step toward our goal of a sustainable New Jersey,” stated Sustainable Jersey Executive Director Randall Solomon. “Now, more than ever, we need our municipal and school district leaders to emphasize, and more importantly to showcase, how solving climate change also builds a healthier, stronger economy and a more resilient future for all.”
Sustainable Jersey has been placing EDF Climate Corps fellows since 2015. Learn how these fellows have helped New Jersey municipalities and school districts advance their energy initiatives at edfclimatecorps.org.
The Borough of Wildwood Crest’s participation in Sustainable Jersey is an initiative taken by the borough’s Green Team, a volunteer committee tasked with developing plans, implementing programs, and assisting with educational opportunities that support the creation of a sustainable community through effective governmental practices.
“Our Green Team has been at the forefront of this effort ever since its inception a little more than three years ago,” Cabrera stated. “The Borough of Wildwood Crest commends them for their continued efforts in this area.