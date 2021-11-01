CAPE MAY - Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire resigned from his seat on the governing body almost one year to the day after he was elected to it.
Bezaire was arrested in June on seven counts of cyber harassment, stalking, and contempt of court, involving two separate women he once dated.
In September, Bezaire pleaded guilty in a plea agreement to fourth-degree indictable offenses. He is to be sentenced in January.
Despite the guilty pleas, Bezaire maintained that he could still represent the people of Cape May on City Council. The pressure on him to resign has been building, as the council removed him from all committee assignments, constituents used public comment at council meetings to call for him to step down, other council members privately and publicly advised that he resign, and Mayor Zack Mullock issued a statement calling on him to step aside.
His resignation letter, dated Nov. 1, states that the last several months have taken an “emotional, mental and physical toll” on him and his family, noting that, “At this time, I need to devote my full time and energy into my family.”
A citizen group was formed to initiate a recall effort, but the earliest that papers could be filed was Nov. 12.