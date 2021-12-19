CREST HAVEN - The 45-day public comment period on six county Open Space projects, totaling $4.4 million, began Dec. 14 when county Planning Director Leslie Gimeno made a presentation at the Board of County Commissioners meeting.
Three projects involve parks and recreation, one was special funding for an additional regional bike path, and three were for historic preservation.
Byrne Community Center Complex
The largest of the group will upgrade the Byrne Community Center Complex, in Wildwood, with a funding price tag of $2.9 million for the overall $3.6 million work.
Gimeno noted the complex is municipally owned and operated. It includes sports fields and parking.
One area lacking, she noted, was "a place for inclusive physical exercise and play."
As part of the upgrade, an "inclusive" playground will be built, and a walking and fitness track will be reconstructed. Also proposed are new basketball courts, benches, a pavilion, and bike racks.
Chestnut Street Park
In Dennis Township, near Belleplain State Forest, recreational improvements were approved in 2018 for just over $1 million.
Gimeno said that the present additional $500,000 will improve the field house portion of the project to enhance usership and aesthetics.
Dennis Regional Bikeway Phase 1
Also in Dennis Township is a project initially approved in 2016 for a regional bike path system. It is a 2.5-mile path from the Middle Township border to South Seaville.
The revised project recommendation will include $430,000 in addition to the previous one of $739,000 for a total of about $1.2 million.
The increase is for permit designs required by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
There will also be safety improvements at the Route 83 crossing.
Emlen Physick Estate Capital Projects
In Cape May, a $25,842 recommendation toward a total cost of $38,763 will fund restoration work at the Emlen Physick Estate.
The building was erected in 1879 and is on the state and National Historic Registers.
Allen AME Church Stabilization
Another project in Cape May is the Allen AME (African Methodist Episcopal) Church, which is located in the city's Historic District and deemed a valuable part of the city's African American history.
Various structural work will include siding, crawl space and foundation repair, board trim, and reinstalling original stained glass.
Total cost is $536,700 with Open Space funding of $240,000.
Public Comment
When the 45-day public comment period ends, each project will appear as a resolution to be voted upon by the county commissioners. Comments should be directed to Gimeno at 609-465-6875.