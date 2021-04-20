To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 20: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 28 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,362 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,867 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 45,645 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 35,523 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The rate of transmission (RT), in Cape May County and statewide, remains below 1.0. This means that the spread of Covid is currently decreasing.
The RT, in Cape May County and throughout the entire state, is .93, according to covidactnow.com. The website also reports that Cape May County has the lowest positivity rate for the coronavirus among all New Jersey counties, at 5.4%.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.