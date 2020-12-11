WILDWOOD CREST - Borough Commissioners introduced a $5.3 million bond ordinance Dec. 9, which would fund capital projects in the borough. A public hearing on the ordinance before it's considered for final adoption will be held later this month.
“The borough is in good financial health, and debt service has remained stable for several years,” said Deputy Mayor Joyce Gould, commissioner in charge of finance, in an email. “The borough will have debt service payments maturing in the next two years, so the bond ordinance will not increase taxes.”
The $5.3 million would be spread to make upgrades in various parts of town, with about half of the bond being used on street projects. Upgrades would be made to Beach, Washington, and Seaview avenues, and Stanton Road, the ordinance states.
The second-largest allocation - $1.8 million - would be spent on beach access points, including installing foot showers, benches and beach walkways, according to the ordinance. Funds would also be used for upgrades to various municipal-owned buildings.