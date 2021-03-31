WEST CAPE MAY - On March 23, West Cape May's water system suffered an abnormal increase in pressure, causing several major water leaks throughout town.
According to a release, West Cape May, along with Cape May, its water purveyor, is working diligently to determine the cause.
The borough apologizes for any inconveniences, as its Water and Public Works departments have been working to quickly remedy the situation.
Those who believe their property has been affected by this issue and would like to speak with the Water Department are asked to call 609-884-1005 ext. 108.