Avalon Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AVALON - Avalon Borough Council Oct. 13 authorized a $2.3 million contract to replace or upgrade over 6,500 water meters.  

No schedule for the project accompanied the action on the award. 

The water meter replacement will install meters that use radio frequency transmission to continuously update usage levels. This information will not only drive billing, but it also offered the borough up-to-date data for real-time water system monitoring.  

The new infrastructure will allow customers remote access to water use information. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments