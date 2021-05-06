Marijuana Smoking
VILLAS - Lower Township Council adopted an ordinance at its May 3 meeting, banning smoking marijuana in public places. 

Penalties for violation include a written warning for the first offense, a $250 to $500 fine for a second offense, and a $500 to $1,000 fine for a third offense. 

At the April 5 Lower Township Council meeting, Diamond Beach resident James Sanford questioned whether the ordinance would include private beaches owned by hotels or residents. 

Lower Township Solicitor Richard Belasco clarified the law, at the April 19 meeting.  

“The law states that any privately owned place is not subject to the municipal ban. The property owners are responsible for enacting their own rules regarding the use of marijuana on their property. It is not on the municipality to enforce or regulate those rules,” Belasco said. 

