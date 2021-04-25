Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - April 25: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 18 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.  

According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,467 Covid cases during the pandemic, 8,000 of those are now off quarantine.  

The New Jersey Health Department reports that 46,959 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 37,046 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.  

Cape May County had the lowest number of new Covid cases per capita among all New Jersey counties for the sixth week in a row, according to NJ Advanced Media. They did a study of the data from April 15-21.  

Cape May County has also been ranked among the best counties per capita for vaccinations. 

For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov. 

