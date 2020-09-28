Assemblyman Antwan McClellan - USE THIS ONE

Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st)

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TRENTON - Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st) has introduced a bill (A4706) to promote awareness and appreciation of Black culture, in New Jersey. 

According to a release, McClellan’s bill would establish the New Jersey Black Cultural Heritage Commission and require the Division of Travel and Tourism to work with the commission to create the New Jersey Black Heritage Trail. This trail of historic Black heritage locations would act as a guide for New Jerseyans and out-of-state-tourists interested in learning about the history of Black culture, in New Jersey. 

“There is more to our history than slavery,” stated McClellan. “The history of Black culture, in New Jersey, is a lush and vibrant one. By establishing the Black Culture Heritage Commission, people will have the opportunity to learn, first-hand, about the role the Black community played in the history of New Jersey.”

The bill would also require the Division of Travel and Tourism to develop an interactive website to provide Black heritage site locations and information regarding the trail.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments