TRENTON - Assemblyman Antwan McClellan (R-1st) has introduced a bill (A4706) to promote awareness and appreciation of Black culture, in New Jersey.
According to a release, McClellan’s bill would establish the New Jersey Black Cultural Heritage Commission and require the Division of Travel and Tourism to work with the commission to create the New Jersey Black Heritage Trail. This trail of historic Black heritage locations would act as a guide for New Jerseyans and out-of-state-tourists interested in learning about the history of Black culture, in New Jersey.
“There is more to our history than slavery,” stated McClellan. “The history of Black culture, in New Jersey, is a lush and vibrant one. By establishing the Black Culture Heritage Commission, people will have the opportunity to learn, first-hand, about the role the Black community played in the history of New Jersey.”
The bill would also require the Division of Travel and Tourism to develop an interactive website to provide Black heritage site locations and information regarding the trail.