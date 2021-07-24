Miami Condo Collapse - Shutterstock

The Champlain Towers, in Surfside, Florida, collapsed in the early morning hours June 24.

WILDWOOD CREST - Toward the end of the July 21 Wildwood Crest Commission meeting, Mayor Don Cabrera announced that the borough would not be establishing new requirements regarding inspections of large multifamily dwellings. 

In the aftermath of the 13-floor condominium collapse, in Surfside, Florida, Cabrera, at the July 7 meeting, suggested the borough might establish rules for inspection of similar multifamily structures in Wildwood Crest, using independent structural engineers (https://bit.ly/3rs7CxG).  

Cabrera July 21 said the municipality held internal meetings, and the “summary of that” is the town will not make any new inspection requirements. 

“We will send a letter that reminds people of what our existing inspection requirements include,” he said.  

The borough construction official is drafting the letter, which will come to the commission for approval before it's sent. 

