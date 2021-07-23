WASHINGTON - U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) issued a joint statement with Cape May County Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton and Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio on the hypocrisy of the administration to allow illegal immigrants to flow in through the southern border while the northern border remains closed until at least Aug. 21.
“It is unconscionable to think that this administration has no problem housing illegal immigrants, paid with our tax dollars, but will not allow the Canadian border to be open for those wanting to travel for business or vacation,” stated Van Drew. “The Covid-19 pandemic has affected our nation in many adverse ways, and leaving our northern border closed will not only negatively impact the State of New Jersey, but the entire country.
"South Jersey relies on the tourism industry to stimulate its economy, and while tourism should be at its height, these faulty choices are forcing the State of New Jersey to lose out on vital economic opportunities. The administration must rethink its choices and prioritize our country and our small businesses, rather than leaving our southern border wide open and allowing an influx of illegal immigration."
"The delay in opening the U.S.-Canadian border further impedes the recovery of our tourism industry, in Cape May County," stated Thornton. "We are witnessing our southern border being flooded with illegal immigrants daily, yet we are refusing visitors at our northern border – it makes no sense. Our summer season is short and every business from our campgrounds, motels, hotels and restaurants depend on the Canadian visitor."
"Our county is feeling the impact of having 1 million fewer visitors during these summer months," Thornton added. "With school returning in August, Aug. 21 is too late for our Canadian friends to vacation in Cape May County. The fact that Canada is willing to open the border on Aug. 9 and this administration has decided to wait until at least Aug. 21 is merely an attempt to one-up the Canadian government at the expense of our small businesses. Prime Minister Trudeau has been vigilant on ensuring that Canadian travelers are vaccinated, as Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world."
"Over the years, the impact of the Canadian visitor has been felt throughout our county,” stated Desiderio. “Our campground industry relies heavily on Canadians from the Province of Quebec, who have been coming for more than 50 years. Ten percent of our visitor base during July and August is made up of Canadians, and they are our biggest international visitor. Cape May County has been marketing to Canadians from the Province of Quebec since the late 1960s, and we have cultivated a visitor base that goes back two to three generations."