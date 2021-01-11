To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Jan. 11: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 46 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,932 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,188 of those are now off quarantine.
New numbers show that despite a post-holiday increase in Covid cases, Cape May County has the lowest cases rate per capita in New Jersey of any county.
The Star-Ledger did a study of the number of cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, and Cape May County came in at 18.8 cases per 10,000 residents. The next closest county in the state was Somerset County, with 24.2 cases per 10,000 residents. The post-holiday bump does show the importance to follow the necessary health protocols to keep yourself and your families safe.