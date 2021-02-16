To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 31 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,503 Covid cases during the pandemic, 5,968 of those are now off quarantine.
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 20,321 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Two major milestones in the vaccination effort were hit in the last 24 hours.
Cape May County went over 20,000 vaccines administered, which includes first and second doses. The entire state hit the one million first-dose milestone.
The Governor’s Office has recognized Cape May County for doing the best job in vaccinating its residents per capita. As of Monday, at least one dose of vaccine had been given to 19.24% of county residents.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.