SEA ISLE CITY – Mayor Leonard Desiderio announced, at the March 23 Sea Isle City Council meeting, that the city administration set the date for a town hall meeting to vet ideas and options for the new community center.
The center will be located at the site of Sea Isle City's former school, at 4501 Park Rd., and has been the topic of much public discussion regarding function, appearance and amenities.
The meeting is expected to be held April 24, with full details forthcoming soon, according to the mayor.