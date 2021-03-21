To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 34 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,470 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,973 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 68-year-old Lower Township woman from the coronavirus.
“With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” said Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”
The New Jersey Health Department reports that 49,544 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
Cape May County among all counties in New Jersey had the lowest number of new cases per capita of Covid. NJ Advanced Media did a study of each county from March 11-17 to find that result. Cape May County has also routinely been among the best counties per capita in administering the Covid vaccine.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.