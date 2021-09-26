VILLAS - Lower Township Council, during its Sept. 8 meeting, received a complaint from a Diamond Beach resident regarding ambulance response times to that area.
Having done his research, the resident, during public comment, noted that newly contracted Inspira’s reports given to Lower Township monthly do not list where in the municipality emergency calls were made to indicate where ambulances go.
Expressing concern over long ambulance response times, the resident said it takes about 13 minutes for an ambulance to respond to a call in Diamond Beach, which he said would be too long to wait, as well as it being unfair for police officers who would be put into situations where they're potentially responsible for keeping people alive in the meantime.
He added that he and others would be uncomfortable with that.
He suggested resolutions to the issue would be to implement services from other municipalities, stationing ambulance first responders at the recycling center for a quicker response time, and any other mutual aid to reevaluate the problem, which he said is getting worse instead of better.
Founded in 1950, the Lower Township Rescue Squad ceased operations in June. The unfortunate end to the squad was due to financial issues and lack of staffing, according to Township Manager Michael Laffey.
While battling large amounts of debt and difficulty finding qualified staff, it was ultimately the pandemic that caused the rescue squad’s demise, he said.
He added that due to Covid restrictions and fear of exposure while responding, as well as patients’ reluctance to enter the hospital, they weren’t going to make it through the busy summer, therefore the lack of personnel and revenue put the squad under.
Since the squad was in “dire straits,” Laffey said, the municipality decided to contract Inspira after cutting the rescue squad, although they “did a great job for a long time.”
Laffey said that previously it was an issue throughout the entire municipality, not just Diamond Beach, as the resident mentioned.
With Inspira’s service, Laffey stated the municipality noticed opposite observations regarding ambulance response times.
Although Inspira’s standard is responding to a scene in eight minutes or less, Laffey explained that can’t always happen. As a result, mutual aid is provided from nearby municipalities to help respond to Lower Township residents to better cover the sheer mileage of the municipality.
Laffey said the municipality was noticing “remarkable” response times, and the issue improved greatly since contracting Inspira, a statement that even police officers can attest to, he said.
Inspira’s service operates out of the public safety building at the Cape May County Airport, Laffey said. At least one other ambulance will be stationed elsewhere in the municipality.
However, the municipality still strives to be better, and its goal is to help each other provide the best service to the county, Laffey said.
To contact Rebecca Fox, email rfox@cmcherald.com.