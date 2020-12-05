To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 5: In the latest COVID-19 statewide activity level report by the New Jersey Department of Health, the southeast region, which includes Cape May County, had the lowest case rate of COVID-19 in the state.
According to a release, this measures the number of cases per 100,000 individuals as a proportion of the population. The southeast section of the state is defined as Cape May, Cumberland, and Atlantic counties. However, the entire statewide activity remains high, which further shows the need for residents to continue to follow current health protocols of mask-wearing, proper social distancing, and hand hygiene.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 56 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, one of which is associated with Middle Township long-term care. While Cape May County has recorded 3,120 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,485 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, 13 new out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the death of an 82-year-old Dennis Township man and an 82-year-old Ocean City man from the coronavirus.
“My heart goes out to the friends and families during this time of sorrow,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
The Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending the use of cloth face masks to help individuals who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others. The cloth mask should be used in public settings where social distancing can be difficult, for example, grocery stores and pharmacies. Cloth face coverings can be made from common household items at a low cost. The cloth face covering that is being recommended by the CDC are not surgical masks or N-95 respirators, these supplies should be reserved for healthcare works and other medical first responders.
Cloth face coverings should:
· Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face
· Be secured with ties or ear loops
· Include multiple layers of fabric
· Allow for breathing without restriction
· Be able to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to shape
Cloth face coverings should not be placed on young children under age 2, anyone who has trouble breathing, or is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance. Cloth face coverings should be routinely washed depending on the frequency of use.
The face-covering can be simple washed in the washing machine. When removing the cloth face covering it is important not to touch one’s eyes, nose, and mouth until they have washed their hands.