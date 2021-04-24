To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - April 24: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 14 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 8,449 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,974 of those are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 119 doses of the Covid vaccine April 23, for a total of 18,023 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 46,959 Cape May County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 37,046 have been fully vaccinated. Cape May County has consistently led the state in per capita administration of the Covid vaccine.
The State of New Jersey has a Covid vaccine finder tool that allows users to sort through locations that have the Covid vaccine, and the tool will let you know if appointments are available. The website lets you search by county, but you can also use the tool to search out the state's megasites.
The direct link to use this tool is covid19.nj.gov/pages/finder. Anyone who is 16 years old and up is eligible for the Covid vaccine in New Jersey.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.