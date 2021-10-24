VILLAS - Lower Township Council, during its Oct. 18 meeting, approved an ordinance on first reading regarding cannabis retail and delivery licenses.
In November 2020, New Jersey voters favored legalizing marijuana, which was followed by an act passed by Gov. Phil Murphy outlining six classes of “commercial cannabis licenses related to growing, processing, distributing, wholesale, delivery and retail uses,” according to the ordinance.
It also outlined that municipalities can prohibit and/or permit the operation of any class of cannabis licenses, “with the exception of the right of an outside delivery service.”
In July, the municipality adopted an ordinance that authorized no more than two class 5 cannabis retail licenses and two class 6 cannabis delivery licenses within the GB-1 (business) and industrial zoning districts, according to the ordinance.
In addition, the council approved the prohibition of class 1 cannabis cultivator licenses, class 2 cannabis manufacturer licenses, class 3 cannabis wholesale licenses, and class 4 cannabis distributor licenses throughout the municipality.
As of August, the “New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission issued an initial set of rules/regulations governing the cannabis industry, which the council has reviewed and which necessitate revisions to the previously enacted ordinance,” according to the new ordinance.
“After additional investigation,” the council determined that the marine development/commercial zone is an appropriate location for class 5 cannabis retail licenses and class 6 cannabis delivery licenses, in addition to GB-1 and industrial zoning districts.
The ordinance passed on first reading. A second reading and public hearing are scheduled Nov. 15.