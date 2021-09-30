TRENTON - The New Jersey Historic Trust, an affiliate of the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA), Sept. 29 approved $14,305,959 in grant recommendations from the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund for 69 preservation planning, heritage tourism, and capital projects to save and promote historic sites throughout the state.
According to a DCA release, locally, the Emlen Physick Estate, in Cape May, will receive $136,133 in funds, and Hangar No. 1, of the NASW Foundation, in Erma, will receive $362,880.
Of note this year, the trust received the highest number of applications requesting funding for heritage tourism initiatives.
“I am pleased to see such a great response to this year’s grant round,” stated Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver, who serves as DCA commissioner. “Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund grants provide an opportunity for applicants to honor, preserve, and restore irreplaceable landmarks, which serve as a voice for historic preservation in New Jersey. I look forward to seeing these projects and special initiatives come to fruition.”
Nineteen of the grants will help fund preservation planning projects, such as condition assessments, historic structure reports, archaeological investigations, and construction documents. Five grants will help fund heritage tourism initiatives to improve the visitor experience at historic sites. Forty-four grants will fund capital preservation projects on sites listed in the New Jersey Register of Historic Places.
All grants awarded to nonprofit organizations or entities of municipal, county and state governments require a match from the recipient. Included in this list is funding to create an emergency intervention fund that can be accessed when sites are threatened or endangered. Having the ability to quickly intervene in an emergency increases the trust’s relevancy in the protection of New Jersey’s irreplaceable heritage.
Also included in this list is the second tranche of funding for the multi-year project to restore the Lambert Castle, in Passaic County.
“We’re thrilled to recommend so many interesting projects for funding. We look forward to working with these applicants to preserve and restore some of New Jersey’s most loved treasures,” stated New Jersey Historic Trust Executive Director Dorothy Guzzo. “We are especially excited to see so many historic sites embrace heritage tourism. Creating an enriching experience for heritage travelers will benefit the New Jersey economy.”
The grant recommendations, which have been approved by the New Jersey Historic Trust Board, will be presented to the Garden State Preservation Trust at its next meeting and require a legislative appropriations bill and the governor’s approval before funds are made available.
Funding for the current grant round is dedicated from a voter-approved constitutional amendment that created the Preserve New Jersey Historic Preservation Fund.
The Preserve New Jersey Fund continues the work of the Garden State Historic Preservation Trust Fund and voter-supported referendums that have committed over $180 million to more than 1,000 historic preservation projects since 1990. All funded resources are listed in the New Jersey and National Register of Historic Places, either individually or within designated historic districts.