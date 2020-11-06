CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council Nov. 4 introduced an ordinance banning a list of plants and trees that the Environmental Commission designates as invasive.
The ordinance was proposed in early October but was tabled while the Environmental Commission made changes to respond to council concerns. Environmental Commission members Heather Bruno and Evelyn Lovitz presented the revised ordinance.
City Solicitor Frank Corrado advised council that “enforcement will be an issue,” and must be handled with discretion.
Councilwoman Stacy Sheehan expressed strong concern that council would not be in the business of regulating what homeowners can plant on their property. She argued for an educational campaign as a way of gaining public support for eliminating invasive plants and trees.
Although council passed the ordinance unanimously on first reading, the stated purpose for the members who spoke to the issue was to reconsider the wisdom of the ordinance after the required public hearing at the council meeting scheduled for Dec. 1.