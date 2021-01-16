COURT HOUSE - Jan. 16: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 64 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, 13 of which are associated with Woodbine long-term are.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 5,240 Covid cases during the pandemic, 4,438 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 93-year-old Middle Township woman from the coronavirus.
“Words cannot even begin to express our sorrow for another loss of life in Cape May County,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Pierson. “My heart goes out to the friends and family at this difficult time.”
The Cape May County Health Department administered 268 doses of the Covid vaccine Jan. 15, for a total of 2,339 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 4,953 doses of the vaccine have been administered in total for Cape May County.
There are many questions that people have about the Covid vaccine rollout from the State of New Jersey. Cape May County Government has updated its website to provide answers to many of the key questions. A full list of people who are eligible to currently receive the vaccine is posted to the top of the homepage.
Once you scroll down you can find links for: - How to register for the vaccine - Where, how, and when to get vaccinated - The county’s Covid dashboard - Covid testing locations - Covid vaccine locations for eligible recipients - Who is eligible for the vaccine in New Jersey All this information and more can be found at https://www.capemaycountynj.gov/.