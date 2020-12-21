COURT HOUSE - Dec. 21: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 34 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 3,842 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,230 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, four new out-of-county positive cases are included in the nonresident active cases listed.
The county also announced the death of two Ocean City residents, both men, ages 86 and 66, from the coronavirus.
“Celebrating the lives of the two citizens of Cape May County and mourning their passing,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton. “They are remembered in our thoughts and prayers.”
New Jersey has hit a promising number in a key metric to measure the spread of COVID-19. The state's rate of transmission (RT) dipped below 1 in the state’s report today. If the RT is 1, that means that every person that gets Covid is spreading it to one other person. This shows why getting below that key number of 1 is one of the ways to track the reduction of the virus in the community.
The RT rate came in at .99 today, which shows that the important work of social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand hygiene needs to continue to reduce the number of cases in Cape May County and the state.