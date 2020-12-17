To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - Dec. 17: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 44 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, nine of which are associated with long-term care in Woodbine, Wildwood and Dennis Township.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 3,683 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,039 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of two Ocean City residents, two women, ages 69 and 95, from the coronavirus.
“My heartfelt condolences to the families,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
The new Covid statewide activity report showed some positive results for the southeast region, which includes Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties.
The New Jersey Health Department breaks the state into six different sections to measure Covid's spread. The southeast has the second-lowest case rate, which measures the number of new Covid cases as a proportion of the population per 100,000 people. The southeast also has the lowest percent of Covid-like illness, which is defined as fever, cough, dyspnea, or the presence of coronavirus diagnosis codes.
Other positive news for our region is the percent of positive tests decreased week-over-week. The entire state and our region remain in the high category for Covid activity, which reinforces the need to follow proper safety protocols at this time.