TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy, during a Feb. 3 pandemic briefing, announced an executive order, effective Feb. 5, that will increase indoor capacity limits for several business types.
Restaurants can increase their indoor capacity to 35%. Bar-side seating will remain unpermitted.
The executive order also lifts the 10 p.m. indoor service limit for restaurants, which has been in effect since Nov. 12, according to a previous Herald report.
Indoor entertainment and recreational areas, including casinos and gyms, and personal care businesses will also be able to operate at 35% capacity.
Indoor performance venues, indoor gatherings for religious ceremonies/services, wedding ceremonies, political activities, and memorial services/funerals will also be permitted to increase to 35%, with a maximum amount of 150 people.
"We are able to take steps forward today because of the millions of you who have taken responsibility for ending this pandemic to heart – through constant social distancing, wearing your face masks, and exercising common sense," a separate tweet from Murphy read.
Health protocols must be followed, he added.