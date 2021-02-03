5eb2d8d6076e4.image.jpg
TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy, during a Feb. 3 pandemic briefing, announced an executive order, effective Feb. 5, that will increase indoor capacity limits for several business types. 

Restaurants can increase their indoor capacity to 35%. Bar-side seating will remain unpermitted.  

The executive order also lifts the 10 p.m. indoor service limit for restaurants, which has been in effect since Nov. 12, according to a previous Herald report. 

Indoor entertainment and recreational areas, including casinos and gyms, and personal care businesses will also be able to operate at 35% capacity 

Indoor performance venues, indoor gatherings for religious ceremonies/services, wedding ceremonies, political activities, and memorial services/funerals will also be permitted to increase to 35%, with a maximum amount of 150 people. 

"We are able to take steps forward today because of the millions of you who have taken responsibility for ending this pandemic to heart – through constant social distancing, wearing your face masks, and exercising common sense," a separate tweet from Murphy read. 

Health protocols must be followed, he added. 

