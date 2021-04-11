CAPE MAY - Cape May City Council April 6 amended an already introduced ordinance, dealing with implementing small-cell technology in the city.
The amended ordinance, part of the city’s effort to set standards for the implementation of small-cell technology in municipal rights of way, must be republished before it comes up for a public hearing and potential adoption.
The push to implement 5G small-cell technology gained momentum in state and federal circles, where legislation sought to streamline the deployment of the technology by limiting the traditional role that local governments have in determining how that deployment occurs.
The 5G technology is deployed in fundamentally different ways from the current 4G networks. The new infrastructure depends on small cells that collect and transmit signals over short ranges. This requires the equipment be widely distributed within the service area.
County municipalities have responded to the coming deployment by establishing standards and preferred implementation strategies.
The new city ordinance requires permits for all new poles, cabinets, antennas and small-cell facilities and sets city review standards for all permit applications.