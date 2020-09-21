Sunrise Park sign.jpg
WILDWOOD CREST - Planned improvements at Sunrise Park, at Rambler Road, are set to begin on or shortly after Sept. 28, the Borough of Wildwood Crest has announced.

According to a release, improvements include the additions of a splash park, shade structure and an outdoor fitness area. Other enhancements include new bike racks, additional seating areas, improved landscaping, signage, and the realignment of fencing along the existing playground area.

Work is expected to be complete by the end of October.

Total cost of the project is approximately $500,000, with $283,625 funded through the Cape May County Open Space program.

A site design of the project is available on the Special Projects page of the borough website, at wildwoodcrest.org.

For more information, contact the Borough of Wildwood Crest at (609) 522-5176 or DeBlasio and Associates, the borough’s engineer, at (609) 854-3311.

