COURT HOUSE - Feb. 20: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 35 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 6,620 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,100 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 58-year-old Lower Township man from the coronavirus.
"With sincere condolences to the family and friends,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Jeff Pierson. “Wishing you peace and strength at this sad time.”
The Cape May County Department of Health administered 379 doses of the Covid vaccine Feb. 19, for a total of 9,100 doses so far. The New Jersey Health Department reports that 23,418 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The reporting system used to tell schools the threat level of Covid in their region reports that the area Cape May County is in went down to moderate from high. This is the first time that the Southeast region of New Jersey was at moderate in 11 weeks. The case rate for our region, which includes Atlantic and Cumberland counties, went from 34.58 to 24.03 cases per 100,000 residents.
Three of the six regions in the state remain in the high category, while three are now in the moderate level. These rankings help schools determine the risk level of being open. For example, if any region of the state went to "very high," all of the schools in those counties would need to close.
Currently, the spread of the virus has been decreasing, and the risk level has also subsided, as a result. The four levels are low, moderate, high, and very high as described by the State’s reporting system.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.