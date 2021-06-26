Avalon Logo

AVALON – Just weeks after completing emergency dredging in Princeton Harbor, Avalon Borough Council June 23 approved a contract with Mott MacDonald for permitting services and engineering services aimed at responding to unexpected shoaling in Pennsylvania Harbor. 

With the summer boating season underway, the borough will move as expeditiously as possible given the need for state approvals. Treating the effort as an emergency measure will allow some of the permitting process to follow rather than precede removing the channel’s impediments 

Still, the bid and award process mean that, for much of the summer, boaters will have to be aware of the shoals in order to avoid them. 

