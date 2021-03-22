Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - March 22: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 23 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days.  

According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,493 Covid cases during the pandemic, 7,006 of those are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county positive cases are listed in the nonresident active cases. 

The New Jersey Health Department reports that Cape May County crossed its next vaccination milestone, with 51,019 doses of the vaccine administered in the county when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.  

Cape May County has consistently been one of the top counties in the state for vaccinations per capita. The county is prepared for additional capacity of vaccine, which is expected to increase in the coming weeks.  

“This is really good news that shots are getting in arms for our residents,” stated Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, co-chair of the county’s Recovery Task Force. “We continue to be prepared and advocate for additional doses of the vaccine to come to Cape May County to speed up this process for every person who wants a vaccine.” 

For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov. 

