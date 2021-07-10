VILLAS – A state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) notice of violation was news to Lower Township Council, when a Diamond Beach resident showed them the paperwork asking when the municipality planned to fix a storm drain issue on Richmond Avenue.
Susan Dumar surprised council members when she presented the notice. No one had seen the certified letter from the DEP, and it was later determined that it was sent to Public Works instead of Township Hall.
The notice faults the municipality for failure to have a maintenance plan for the drainage system at Richmond Avenue.
Failure to comply with the notice can bring fines of $50,000 per day until corrective actions are taken. The notice gives the municipality 30 days to present a plan to fix the issue.
Township Manager Michael Laffey said the drainage issues on Richmond and Seaview avenues are being addressed, but a nesting osprey in the vicinity of the storm drain has delayed the work.
Plans include teaming up with the county Department of Mosquito Control, which has a special piece of equipment to reach the outfall pipe where a camera can be used to see issues with the drainage system.
Laffey said he would follow up with the DEP.