WEST WILDWOOD – The hearings to determine if West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox committed ethics violations, racking up close to $25,000 in fines, were postponed, according to the New Jersey Office of Administrative Law.
Fox stands accused of numerous violations surrounding his handling of his housemate and current Police Chief Jacquelyn Ferentz and the appointment of his daughter to the borough’s police department.
Fox retained Michelle Douglass, a lawyer, who won a $1.7 million judgment for Ferentz in a whistleblower suit against the borough that went to a jury trial in 2018. Taxpayers are on the hook to pay that judgment for years since the borough’s insurer successfully argued in court that West Wildwood didn’t adequately defend itself against the suit.
The adjournment means the hearings, which were scheduled to conclude July 27, will not take place, and the Office of Administrative Law said to “check back next month.”
Fox and Douglass did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the status of the case.