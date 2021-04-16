Marijuana Plant - Shutterstock
Shutterstock

PETERSBURG - At its April 12 meeting, Upper Township Committee introduced an ordinance that would prohibit any marijuana business within the geographical limits of the municipality.  

The committee is coordinating with the municipality’s Planning Board to allow for the requisite 35 days before final adoption by the committee, and deliberation by the Planning Board.  

The Planning Board will set a date for a special meeting to accommodate and allow for public comment.  

At the April 12 committee meeting, there were no comments from the public, although, at prior meetings, the mayor stated he received input from residents, indicating opposition to curtailment.  

The second reading and public hearing are slated for the May 10 Committee meeting. 

Tags

