WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest has designated the hours of 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31, as the official trick-or-treating times for Halloween.
According to a release, this measure was passed via resolution by the borough’s Board of Commissioners, at its regular bimonthly meeting Oct. 7.
The borough has also issued safety guidance for Halloween trick-or-treating that coincides with safety protocols set forth by the New Jersey Department of Health with respect to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Those who plan to trick-or-treat should limit groups to current household members, stay local as much as possible, and limit the number of homes visited along their route. Social distancing should be practiced as much as possible among all who are not members of the same household.
Those distributing treats should limit interaction and contact with trick-or-treaters as much as possible, wear masks when individuals come to the door and regularly wash hands.
Those distributing treats may consider leaving a treat bowl on their porch, on a table or in a place where it can be easily accessed by trick-or-treaters while adhering to social-distancing requirements. If possible, those distributing treats should arrange individually packaged treats, so trick-or-treaters can collect their treats without having to access a shared bowl. Candy should be commercially packaged and non-perishable. Non-food treats should be considered for distribution.
Those distributing treats should consider coordinating with neighbors to develop a system for distinguishing homes participating in trick-or-treating from those that do not wish to participate. Signs or on/off porch lights could be utilized.
Trick-or-treaters and, if applicable, their parents or guardians, should wear a cloth face masks to mitigate against COVID-19 exposure. Costume masks should not be considered an acceptable substitute but can be supplemented with a cloth or disposable mask. Children under the age of 2 should not wear cloth masks.
All who participate in Halloween trick-or-treating should practice proper hand hygiene by washing hands or using hand sanitizer as much as possible.
No one should participate in any public activities related to Halloween and trick-or-treating if they or a household member have experienced a known exposure to COVID-19, are sick or showing symptoms of illness or have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and have not yet met the criteria for discontinuing isolation.
Further, in accordance with state Department of Health guidelines, the Borough of Wildwood Crest encourages the public to consider socially-distant Halloween activities such as virtual costume parties, pumpkin-carving with family, decorating the family home and yard for the Halloween season, Halloween-themed movie nights with family and other family-oriented activities.
The Borough of Wildwood Crest discourages the organization of large indoor and outdoor parties and encourages its residents and visitors to avoid participation in in activities that require close contact or promote the use of shared items. Accordingly, the Borough of Wildwood Crest will not hold its annual Trunk or Treat Halloween event at the Crest Pier Recreation Center in 2020 due to logistical concerns over the potential size of the event and the potential lack of adherence to social-distancing protocols.
For further information about safety guidelines and protocols regarding the Halloween season, log on to the New Jersey Department of Health website at https://www.nj.gov/health/.