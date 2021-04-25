Cape May Logo - Use This One

CAPE MAY - The first recommendation from Cape May's advisory committee on municipal revenue and taxation was presented to Cape May City Council at its April 6 meeting.  

The committee urged the governing body to raise the municipal occupancy tax, from 2% to 3%, and impose it on properties engaged in short-term rentals through transient space marketplaces, such as Airbnb.   

The council will take the issues up at a May 4 work session, according to Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan.  

The committee argued the city is losing almost $700,000 a year by not raising the occupancy tax to 3%. The city has never imposed the occupancy tax on transient space rentals. 

