COURT HOUSE - Oct. 15: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 12 new positive cases among county residents.
According to a release, the county also announced the death of a 77-year-old Woodbine man from the coronavirus.
“Words fail to express my sorrow for your loss,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 1,456, including 93 deaths.