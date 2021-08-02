AVALON - At Avalon Borough Council's July 28 work session, borough Engineer Thomas Thornton outlined a new proposal to bring reliefto the town’s north end, where significant flooding can follow heavy rain events.
A previous proposal from last year was dropped as cost prohibitive. That project would have eliminated the 22nd Street stormwater pump station, enlarged the 11th Street pump station, and run a large gravity pipe along Avalon Avenue to an outflow location into the bay. The projected cost was in the range of $10 million.
The new project proposal would not involve the pump stations. It centers on a larger gravity pipe along Avalon Avenue, which would terminate at an outflow that runs into the bay through a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers bulkhead.
The idea is to collect and divert stormwater from the 11th Street pump station, allowing it to handle its reduced load more effectively. Last year, the borough installed a new pump at 11th Street, which will aid in evacuating water from the streets.
The cost of the new proposal was estimated at around $1 million. It appeared to gain considerable council support. This was a preliminary presentation of the new concept to the council, so it lacked many of the details that will allow for a firmer estimate of costs.