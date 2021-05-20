LT Logo

VILLAS - Lower Township Council introduced an ordinance, at its May 17 meeting, that would raise Lower Township Municipal Utilities Authority (MUA) board members’ salaries to $5,500.  

The last pay raise was in May 2019, when the stipend went to $3,500. 

The request for the pay raise came from the MUA. 

A public hearing on the ordinance is scheduled for the June 7 council meeting, at 7 p.m., at Township Hall, 2600 Bayshore Rd., Villas. 

