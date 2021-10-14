CAPE MAY - For the second consecutive month, the Cape May Planning Board agreed to an adjournment of a Cape Jetty LLC application. It will now be heard at the Nov. 9 Planning Board meeting.
The application is part of the process for approval of an overall plan to demolish the existing two-story Jetty Motel, at Second Street and Beach Avenue, across from the city’s Cove Beach.
The plan calls for the subsequent construction of a larger four-story Jetty Resort, with an increased number of rooms and a 240-seat restaurant. The plan has sparked significant opposition.
An organized group, calling itself 'Save Our Cove,’ has coalesced the opposition to the development. Neighborhoods adjacent to the Jetty Motel feature ‘Save Our Cove’ lawn signs on almost every property.
An online petition urging the Planning Board and Mayor Zack Mullock to stop the plans from going forward has garnered 1,421 signatures. Its original goal was 1,000 before it was increased to 1,500.
Both the September and October adjournments in the Planning Board consideration of this agenda item came at the applicant’s request.