Murphy Image

Gov. Phil Murphy 

 File Photo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.

TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan Sept. 8 announced Administrative Order 2020-21, which clarifies that health club facilities located in hotels, motels, condominiums, cooperatives, corporate offices, and other businesses can open their indoor premises. 

According to a release, the order also states that health club facilities that are open to the public, and not only to guests, residents, and employees, must conform to the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Executive Order No. 181 (2020) and associated guidance issued by the New Jersey Department of Health.

For a copy of the administrative order, please click here.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments