TRENTON - Gov. Phil Murphy and State Police Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan Sept. 8 announced Administrative Order 2020-21, which clarifies that health club facilities located in hotels, motels, condominiums, cooperatives, corporate offices, and other businesses can open their indoor premises.
According to a release, the order also states that health club facilities that are open to the public, and not only to guests, residents, and employees, must conform to the provisions of Paragraph 1 of Executive Order No. 181 (2020) and associated guidance issued by the New Jersey Department of Health.
For a copy of the administrative order, please click here.