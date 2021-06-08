WILDWOOD - Board of Commissioners, in Wildwood, May 26 adopted an ordinance banning the consumption of cannabis on public property.
During public comment, one member of the public criticized the governing body for its stance on cannabis and said he was disappointed that commissioners were moving to ban dispensaries in the city.
A different ordinance was introduced at a prior meeting and is still being reviewed by the Planning Board. Once adopted, Wildwood will be the latest municipality on Five Mile Island to ban recreational weed sales, shutting the door on any hope of a dispensary on the island, at least for now.
Mayor Peter Byron said the city can always decide to change the ordinance and opt-in to having a dispensary, but there are too many unanswered questions to commit to that right now.
“Once we gather the information, which, you know how government rolls, it could take six to nine months, maybe, to get the information we need. At that point, what we’re going to do is put a committee together. We have a very diverse community, so we want representatives from the community,” Byron said. “This is going to be a community decision.”