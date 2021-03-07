To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - March 7: The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 22 new positive test samples were collected among County residents over the past several days.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 7,076 Covid cases during the pandemic, 6,588 of those are now off quarantine.
New Jersey Health Department reports that 36,851 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Cape May County, when combining the vaccine doses given out by the Cape May County Department of Health and other entities. This total number of doses includes a combination of first and second doses.
The number of locations where a Covid vaccine is available in Cape May County continues to grow.
Wildwood's Rite Aid is the latest location to administer the vaccine. This is added to the list that includes the Cape May County Department of Health site, in Avalon, the CVS Pharmacy in Villas, and the two Shoprite locations (Rio Grande and Marmora) in the county.
The county’s Department of Health site sign-up is linked with the New Jersey Covid vaccine website. The private companies have ways you can register directly with them. All of the links and locations is available directly at https://covid19.nj.gov/pages/covid-19-vaccine-locations-foreligible-recipients.
For vaccine information on where, when, who, and how, please visit capemaycountynj.gov.