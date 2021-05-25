West Wildwood Logo

WEST WILDWOOD – Borough Commissioners introduced a $1.8 million bond ordinance May 7. 

The funds would be allocated to several areas of need, including street projects on Pine and A avenues, creating ramps compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act at the police headquarters, installing new bulkheads, purchasing vehicles, and other improvement projects. 

The bond ordinance includes funds for work on the sewer infiltration problem the town faces. Stormwater can get into the sanitary sewer at an increasing rate due to aging infrastructure, and sewer bills for the small town are skyrocketing because of it. 

The bond ordinance will return for a second reading and public comment in June. 

