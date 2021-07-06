Mayor Zack Mullock, Dottie Sheehan, Captain Sheehan, Deputy Mayor Stacy D. Sheehan.jpg

Robert Sheehan Jr., second from right, retired from the Cape May Police Department July 1 and was recognized by the city for this over three-decade tenure. He celebrated his career with Mayor Zack Mullock, left, Dottie Sheehan, second from left, and Deputy Mayor Stacy Sheehan, right.

 Provided

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - The Cape May Police Department celebrated the distinguished career and 31 years of service of Capt. Robert Sheehan Jr., at a gathering held in his honor for his July 1 retirement. 

According to a release, Sheehan served as a patrol officer, detective/detective sergeant, with the Detective Division, patrol sergeant, lieutenant and as chief of police.  

In a speech to the crowd at the retirement celebration, Sheehan stated, “Cape May City has a commitment to public safety, and it’s been a privilege to work here.” 

The Cape May Police Department and city thank Sheehan and appreciate his time and dedication serving the community for more than three decades, doing so with pride and distinction. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments