Cape May Logo - Use This One

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY - A proposal by the La Mer Beachfront Resort is seeking approval for a seasonal ice skating rink that would be placed over an existing parking lot, with temporary structures for activity, from November through early March. 

Mike Jones, a crossover member of the city’s Environmental Commission and Planning Board, brought the issue to the Environmental Commission’s attention at its Sept. 28 meeting.  

The commission stated that it saw no negative environmental impact in the proposed rink, and so voted. The report of the action will be sent to the Planning Board, which has yet to schedule a formal review of the proposal. 

New Environmental Commission member Hope Gaines saw the proposal in a positive light as an “added outdoor activity” for city residents and visitors. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments