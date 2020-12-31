To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 52 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days, two of which are associated with Woodbine long-term care.
According to a release, while Cape May County has recorded 4,327 Covid cases during the pandemic, 3,672 of those are now off quarantine.
The county also announced the death of a 61-year-old Woodbine Woman from the coronavirus.
“Our prayers are with the family and friends,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “My Deepest Sympathy.”
The Cape May County Health Department has announced long-range planning for COVID-19 testing. There continues to be testing at the Cape May County Fire Academy every Monday and Wednesday, except for holidays. The locations for the mobile unit, which takes place every Tuesday and Thursday, except for holidays, have been set.
Appointments are required, and you must call (609) 463-6581 for additional information or schedule. Walk-ups are reserved for first responders. Dates for the next 30 days of testing can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1500/Cape-May-Countys-COVID-19-Testing.