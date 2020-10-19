WILDWOOD - A $13.9 million dollar project is nearing completion on Wildwood's main thoroughfare into and out of town.
According to a release, funded by the county and state, the new gateway alleviates flooding and improves traffic flow. Thanks to the Greater Wildwoods Improvement and Development Authority (GWTIDA), the project also includes land and streetscape improvements, attractive signage, a large digital marquee, new street lighting and other special features complimenting the city’s splendor and appeal.
Taxpayers' dollars were not used in the improvement project. The county was able to secure $1.8 million in a FEMA grant, $4 million in NJDOT County aid grant, and about $170,000 in an Open Space grant for a pocket park. GWTIDA contributed $350,000 for the aesthetic improvements.
The only remaining work on the project is the completion of the pocket park on Hudson Avenue, which will take about four weeks once Atlantic City Electric moves a utility pole. There will be no road closures going forward.
Mayor Peter Bryon was pleased with the progress so far.
"We are grateful to the vision of GWTIDA and to Cape May County for securing the funds necessary to fix infrastructure issues that reduce flooding and for the installation of new road surfaces and beautification of the entryway at no cost to city taxpayers. Right from the start, this has been an endeavor of teamwork," he said.